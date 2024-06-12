At Democracy Lecture, Jonathan Says Winner-takes-all Politics Inimical to Unity, Political Justice – THISDAYLIVE

•Asks Tinubu to dilute politics of religion, region

•Says avalanche of election petitions at every poll embarrassing

•President urges Nigerian leaders to recommit to values of inclusivity, accountability, transparency

•Says now is time to build nation where every voice is heard

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday, warned that the winner-take-all method of politics, which alienated other parties, no matter their performance at the polls, was averse to political justice and the goal of fostering unity in Nigeria.

Jonathan’s comments came as President Bola Tinubu advised Nigerian leaders to recommit to the values of inclusivity, accountability, and transparency to guarantee a democracy that flourished and endured for generations yet unborn.

Both leaders spoke at the 2024 Democracy Day Lecture held at State House, Abuja.

Speaking as chairman of the occasion at the national symposium held to mark…