EDOSCO kicks over alleged plan to shut down Edo central hospital

A group under the aegis of Edo Civil Society Organisations (EDOCSO), has kicked against the alleged plan by the state government to shutdown the Edo Central Hospital in Benin.

The Extended Council (TEC) chairman, Leftist Austine Enabulele, at a broad meeting of the group, said that information available at their disposal, alleged that the state government has penciled down for closure the hospital without recourse to the health need of the people.

“The attention of leaders and members of EDOCSO has been drawn to what seemed like a rumour but now seeming true of a purported plan by the Edo State government of permanent closure of the Edo Central Hospital which has served the lower…