British Organisation Avails Nigerians Of Leadership Opportunities At Manchester Meeting

By Abigael Joshua

TEXEM UK, the United Kingdom based leadership development organisation, recently concluded its customised executive development programme titled “Strategic Leadership Unleashed: Thriving in an Uncertain GLOCAL World”.

The programme held from May 27 to May 30 at the Hilton Deansgate, Manchester.

The event was an outstanding success, bringing together senior leaders and executives from various sectors to hone their strategic leadership skills in today’s complex and rapidly changing global-local (glocal) environment.

The programme which also brought together Nigerian participants, began with a compelling session on “Leveraging Cultural Diversity for Success,” facilitated by Dr Alim Abubakre, British Nigerian founder of TEXEM.

Abubakre highlighted the importance of cultural diversity as a strategic asset, demonstrating how cultural intelligence can drive innovation and provide a competitive edge.

Participants engaged in interactive discussions and…