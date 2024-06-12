National trials clash with Sallah celebration a coincidence, — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has urged Moslems nationwide to bear with the federation, which is holding its national trials from June 16 to 18.

2 hours ago

Fans at Euro 2024 will be given more detailed information on video assisted refereeing (VAR) decisions than before, organisers UEFA said Wednesday. The head of UEFA’s refereeing committee Roberto Rosetti said screens at stadiums across Germany will provide “technical explanations” of VAR calls in order to improve spectator understanding. One of various criticisms of VAR…