Coalition Tasks Zamfara on Insecurity, Synergy with FG – THISDAYLIVE

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

A coalition of community-based organisations in Zamfara state has urged Zamfara state government to increase cooperation with federal government on tackling security challenges.

The coalition leader and chairman of Zamfara Progressive Movement for Peace and Development (ZAPPDE), Alhaji Adamu Danyaula, made the call on behalf of the group at the end of advocacy meeting in Sokoto.

Danyaula appealed to state government authorities to urgently review their approaches and give fullest attention to issue of collaboration with federal government towards achieving success on the fight against insecurity.

He explained that people in Zamfara state suffer more now on security challenges, hunger and depression and urged elected leaders at the federal and state levels to fine-tune modalities to end the challenges and political bickering that are destroying cohesion in the state.

‘’We are worried that many people whose…