Ugbede congratulates Tinubu, Ododo on Democracy Day

The former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism of Kogi State, Hon. Ugbede Paul Ebije, has heartily congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, and the citizens of the state and the country at large on a remarkable Democracy Day.

The Hon. Commissioner, in his message made available to newsmen on Wednesday during the celebration of Democracy Day, called on the citizens to be patriotic, law-abiding, and loving to one another irrespective of their political, ethnic, and religious differences, imploring them to shun politics of bigotry and come together as one.

Speaking further, he emphasised that Nigeria might not be where it ought to be…