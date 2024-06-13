Jonathan urges governors to emulate Obaseki in good governance  — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• We planned for N70,000 minimum wage three years ago, Obaseki discloses

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday, urged politicians and governors to emulate the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, saying that he has redefined the political system in the state by engaging brains to drive the process.



Jonathan noted that Nigeria needs politicians and governors like Obaseki, who has the vision to groom intellectuals, bringing about development to the people in his effort to enthrone good governance.



He said that while other state governments were finding it difficult to pay minimum wage, Obaseki had gone ahead to pay N70,000 as minimum wage, which distinguished him from his colleagues as a performer.



The former President spoke at the commissioning of the Edo State Civil Service Secretariat Complex, in Benin City, Edo State, renovated and completed by the Obaseki-led administration.



Jonathan,…