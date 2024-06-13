NELFUND to publish institutions with complete data — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) said it will publish the full list of tertiary institutions that uploaded their complete student data onto the agency’s Student Verification System (SVS) portal on June 24.

This, it said, would affect both federal and state tertiary institutions.

In a statement by the agency on Thursday in Abuja, it said the move is to engender transparency and encourage due access and participation in the scheme.

Some applicants have expressed frustration over their inability to apply for the credit facility, while the agency attributed the problem majorly to institutions’ inability to supply complete data of eligible students.

The Guardian reports that while the loan portal is currently open for students in 126 federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, the scheme will be accessible to state-owned tertiary institutions from June 25.

NELFUND spokesperson, Nasir Ayitogo,…