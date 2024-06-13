How Gov Bago is Quietly Transforming Niger Health Sector – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo writes on the transformation of the health sector in Niger State under the administration of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago

One area Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has been silently transforming under his New Niger State Agenda is the Health Sector.

The Governor no doubt inherited a beleaguered and almost comatose Health sector with medical and non medical staff low in spirits which affected their performance and efficiency. The situation even resulted in the exodus of medical staff especially doctors, nurses and Pharmacists to other states and private health institutions across the country.

For instance as at June 2023 only three opticians were left in the Eye Clinic of the General Hospital in Minna, resulting in eye patients from within and outside the state capital waiting for days before they could see the opticians. Though the situation has improved a little in the last couple of months following the intervention of the Government with the employment of…