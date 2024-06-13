Nigerian banking system is stable, CIBN assures Nigerians — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigeria Police said it has dismantled a cartel dealing in jewelry worth billions of Naira obtained from armed robbery operations in Abuja and its environs. Police spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, disclosed that on April 28, 2024, an armed robbery incident occurred at the residence of a police officer, attached to the Force…

7 hours ago

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ibrahim Lamuwa, has denied allegations of sexual harassment made by Simisola Fajemirokun-Ajayi, a staff member of the ministry. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, had on May 27, 2024, written to the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, to probe the allegation.…