1xBet Named ‘Digital Sports Betting Operator of the Year’ at Global Gaming Awards  – THISDAYLIVE

Global bookmaker 1xBet has been named ‘Digital Sports Betting Operator of the Year’ at the Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific 2024, which the company described as “one of the most prestigious international awards” in the betting industry.

The awards ceremony took place on June 4 at the SiGMA Asia 2024 exhibition, held at SMX, Manila’s largest exhibition centre. The winners were determined by an authoritative jury of 30 leading industry experts.

“The potential of the Asia-Pacific market is enormous, and it is very important for us to be among the industry leaders here. We are glad that leading professional community representatives highly appreciated our product. Interest in sports betting in the region is growing steadily. We will continue to consider player preferences and carefully monitor local events to offer our customers the best gaming conditions,” 1xBet representatives said.

The global bookmaker recalled that it has already won…