Oyo monitors suspected Cholera cases from Lagos amid outbreak concerns — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Oyo State government said it is monitoring the two admitted suspected cases of cholera disease from Lagos state in a private hospital in Ibadan.

Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, issued a statement on Thursday in view of the recent cholera outbreak in Lagos where five persons have been confirmed dead and 60 cases hospitalised.

“You will recall that Governor Seyi Makinde, through the State Ministry of Health, reactivated and established the Public Health Rapid Response Team (PHRRT) and Public Health Emergency Management Committee (PHEMC), respectively, to ensure adequate surveillance activities in order to guarantee the health of the citizens of Oyo State,” Ajetunmobi said.

“This visionary reactivation and establishment displayed by His Excellency paid off through our surveillance team’s quick identification and notification of suspected cases.

“Our State RRT, LGA RRT, and healthcare…