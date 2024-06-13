Police bust fake JAMB website syndicate, arrest three — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested three individuals allegedly involved in a sophisticated scam targeting Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) applicants.

The suspects, identified as Effa Leonard Mpama (34), Ibang Ernest Jerome (38), and Eshiet Odotukana Benson (38), are accused of creating fake JAMB websites and forging admission letters.

This was according to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday.

This operation follows a joint effort between the police and JAMB announced in April to combat such online scams. Both agencies had warned against the activities of perpetrators using fake websites to scam candidates applying for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

These fake websites tricked unsuspecting candidates into revealing personal information like registration numbers and email addresses.

According to Adejobi, the suspects gained…