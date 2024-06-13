Tinubu to receive bill proposing regional govt — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

President Bola Tinubu is set to receive a draft bill on Friday proposing a return to a regional system of government for Nigeria.

The bill, written by Akin Fapohunda, a prominent chieftain of the Yoruba socio-cultural group Afenifere, seeks to change the current governance model established by Decree 24 of 1999.

The proposed legislation titled “A Bill for an Act to Substitute the Annexure to Decree 24 of 1999 with New Governance Model for the Federal Republic of Nigeria’, seeks, among others, new extant laws to be cited as “The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria New Governance Model for Nigeria Act 2024.”

The bill was recently disowned by the House of Representatives, whose spokesman, Akin Rotimi, and the Chairman, Committee on Rules and Business, said it had yet to be listed for deliberation in the ongoing moves to review the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

However, Fapohunda confirmed that the bill would…