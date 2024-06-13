Deadly Bandit Kingpin, Buhari Yadi, Meets Waterloo in Fierce Battle With Troops  – THISDAYLIVE

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Deadly bandit leader Buhari Alhaji Halidu (popularly known as Buhari Yadi), who terrorised communities in the North-west, has been killed by troops of Operation Whirl Punch.

Samuel Aruwan, Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna.

Yadi was killed alongside some members of his criminal gang in a fierce battle with troops under the coordination of M.L.D. Saraso, the Commanding Officer of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army.

Aruwan said the deadly criminal met his end around Idasu forest at the boundaries between Giwa LGA of Kaduna State and Sabuwa LGA of Katsina state.

Yadi and his gang were said to be responsible for many of the killings and kidnappings in parts of Kaduna, Katsina, Niger and Zamfara states.

