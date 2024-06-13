World Bank, others to streamline Nigeria’s trade processes, — Business — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The World Bank and Ministry of Trade and Investment have partnered the Nigeria Shippers’ Council (NSC) to reduce inspections at the borders and improve trade facilitation to boost the country’s economy.

The partnership arrangement was unveiled when members of the Enhanced National Trade Facilitation Committee and representatives of the World Bank visited the NSC in Lagos.

Leader of the World Bank delegation, Aleksandar Stojanov, said the bank was on a fact-finding mission that would guide the dialogue on trade, reduce dwell time and improve trade processes.

He said the bank considers ways to support the government in terms of improving competitiveness and domestic value addition so that Nigeria can take full advantage of regional trade agreements such as the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) as well as other international agreements.

Stojanov said supporting trade facilitation depends on reducing inspections…