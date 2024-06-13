Egbin Power, Sahara Foundation Donate ICU to Boost Critical Care in Lagos – THISDAYLIVE

Victoria Ojiako

To reinforce their commitment to the advancement of healthcare services in Nigeria, Egbin Power Plc and Sahara Group Foundation have donated a fully equipped Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to the General Hospital Ijede, Lagos.

The newly built 5-bed ICU is to further increase capacity for critical patient care and advance emergency response capabilities in the state and even beyond.

While inauguration of the facility, Egbin Power and Sahara Group Foundation emphasised that the initiative underscored their commitment to promoting access to quality critical healthcare services, in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 which aims to “ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for people of all ages”.

Dignitaries at the occasion included Commissioner II, Lagos State Health Service Commission, Dr. Mobolaji Olukoya; Director, Medical Services, Lagos State Health Service Commission, Dr. Adegbite Olawale; Director of Nursing…