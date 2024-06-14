Artificial intelligence pivotal to electoral development of youths – FG — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Minister of Youths Development, Dr Jamila Ibrahim says artificial intelligence is pivotal to electoral development of youths. Ibrahim said this at the unveiling of Naija Elections, a generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool, developed by Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) with the support of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in Abuja on Thursday.

According to her, the naija electoral AI tool herald a new era in which every Nigerians can participate meaningfully in our electoral process.“In an era where technology and information are pivotal to ensuring our young people have the tools and knowledge to engage in the democratic process actively is essential.

“This platform will empower our youths by giving them easy access to accurate real time electoral information enabling them to make informed decisions and participate actively in electoral processes.

“This could not have come at a more…