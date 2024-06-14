OSHIA to Enroll All Pregnant Women in Osun – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Health Insurance Agency (OSHIA) has expressed its intention to enroll all the pregnant women in the state so that they could have access to good and affordable healthcare services in the state

The agency also hinted that it would soon start training of interpreters who would be acting as middlemen for the people living with disability, especially the deaf and dumps.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr. Rasaq Akindele, dropped the hints yesterday while featuring on the news and current affairs programme tagged: NewsPoints, and organised by the members of Osun NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel, Osogbo.

According to him, “We have intentions of registering all the pregnant women in the state into the scheme because pregnancy requires adequate attention, we want to ensure that after nine months everybody should be happy after pregnancy. We have put it forward to the governor and we are waiting for the approval to get…