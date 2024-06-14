Obasa, Fashola, others charge Nigerians to protect democracy

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa; former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola; foreign diplomats and business experts, have called on all citizens to protect the country’s democracy.

They made the call at an event organised by the State Assembly to commemorate the 25 years of unbroken democratic governance in the country.

They affirmed that democracy has benefitted Nigeria since 1999 when the country began its fourth republic.

Others who spoke at the event include Prof. Eghosa Osaghae of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs; Dr. Muda Yusuf, former chairman of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce; and Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the…