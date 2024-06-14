First Bank Partners IWS To Empower 250 Widows

By Rukayat Adeyemi

First Bank of Nigeria has partnered with the International Women’s Society (IWS) to empower over 250 widows, in commemoration of the 2024 International Widows’ Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that beneficiaries at the event, tagged “IWS Widows Feast and Empowerment Programme”, received various essential tools, equipment and grants on Wednesday in Lagos.

The items distributed were sewing machines, freezers, coolers, hair dryers, cake mixers, industrial cooking gas, generators, and freezers to help the widows establish and sustain their businesses.

Ms Lande Atere, Chief Customer Experience Officer of First Bank, said that the financial institution had been partnering with IWS for over a decade.

According to her, the bank has been empowering women-owned Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with funding and skills acquisition.

“As an organisation that strategically prioritises financial inclusion, we will continue to support IWS in creating…