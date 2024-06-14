JUST-IN: 3 Die As Another Mining Pit Collapses In Niger





Three persons have been killed in a fresh mining pit collapse that occurred on Thursday at Bazakwoi, a village in Adnun community of Niger State.

One person was however pulled out of the crashed mining site alive.

Director-General of Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Abdullahi Baba-Arah, who confirmed the incident, said that no one was trapped in the pit.

According to Baba-Arah, all those trapped were recovered from the pit through community efforts.

The Thursday incident was the second of such calamity in the state in a space of 10 days.

LEADERSHIP recalls that 20 persons lost their lives in a mining pit collapse following the heavy rains at Galkago community in the Shiroro District of Niger State on June 3, while 14 others were trapped under the rubble.

The death toll was confirmed by the Niger State Police authorities.

The latest incident was said to have involved local miners who were said to be carrying out illegal mining activities.

This latest…





Source: Leadership Newspaper