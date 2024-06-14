Nigerian fraudster convicted for multimillion-dollar business email compromise scheme in U.S





A federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, on Thursday, June 13, convicted a Nigerian national for operating a business email compromise scheme targeting victims in the United States and elsewhere.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Ebuka Raphael Umeti, 35, and his co-conspirators sent victim businesses phishing emails, which were made to appear as though they originated from trusted senders, such as a bank or a vendor.

These phishing attacks allowed the co-conspirators to gain unauthorized access to victim computer systems and email accounts, including by infecting victim computers with malicious software or “malware” that provided the co-conspirators with remote access.

The co-conspirators then exploited that access to obtain sensitive information, which they used to deceive individuals at victim companies into executing wire transfers to accounts specified by the co-conspirators. As a result of this scheme, the co-conspirators caused or…