Caleb University among top 20 in latest ranking – VC — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Vice-Chancellor, Caleb University, Imota in Lagos, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, says the institution has secured a spot among top universities across the globe with its latest ranking.

Owens-Ibie said this in a statement by the Media and Information Officer of the university, Mr Olawale Adekoye, issued to newsmen on Friday in Lagos.

The vice-chancellor explained that the development was coming on the heels of the recent award to the institution as the ‘Best Private University’ in Nigeria in 2024 by the Times Higher Education (THE).

“It is indeed a testament to the university’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence, innovative research and student success.

“Caleb University Imota in Lagos has achieved an outstanding milestone for being ranked 18th best university, out of the total 272 public and private universities in Nigeria, according to the 2024 World University ranking by the respected Times Higher Education…