Court Fines Kano Govt N10m for Breaching Deposed Emir Bayero’s Rights – THISDAYLIVE

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

Federal High Court sitting in Kano has fined Kano State Government N10 million for breaching the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero’s fundamental human right.

In the case with suit number FHC/KN/CS/190/2024, in which the deposed Emir Bayero is the applicant, the ten respondents in the case include the Attorney General of the Federation, Attorney General of Kano, Nigeria Police Force, Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police, Kano state and Department of State Services.

Delivering judgment on Friday, in the case instituted by Aminu Bayero seeking the enforcement of his fundamental human rights, the presiding judge, Justice Simon Amobeda, described the order given by Governor Abba Yusuf for the arrest of Bayero as unlawful.

The court ruled that the act of the Kano state Governor ordering the police to arrest the 15th Emir of Kano “is a threatened breach of his fundamental right to liberty”, sighting section 35(1) of…