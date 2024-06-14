Lagos indigenes to Tinubu: We want ministerial slot with full portfolio 

Prominent Indigenes of Lagos State, under the aegis of De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, says it welcomes possible cabinet reshufflement that will make President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration more versatile, urging him, however, to ensure that an indigene of the state is appointed as a minister with full portfolio and not a junior minister.

De Renaissance Patriots Foundation made the call in a congratulatory message to President Tinubu on the occasion of recent celebrations of Democracy Day, signed by its president, Prince Adelani Adeniji-Adele, and dated June 14, 2024, copy of which was made available to newsmen.

The group said that doing this would be a good step towards…