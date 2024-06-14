FCT Residents Groan Over Hight Transport Fares, Urge Govt’s Intervention

By Safia Abdulrahman

Many residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have continued to decry the increasing hike in transport fares.

According to the residents, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, the hike in transport fares has also led to the high cost of commodities and services.

The residents said that as a result of this development, their finances could no longer cater for their other needs such as electricity and water bills, health and especially feeding among others.

NAN recalls that since the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal government on May 29, 2023, transport fares have increased astronomically.

This had also led to fewer commercial vehicles plying the roads.

They urged the Federal Government to intervene by providing buses that were highly subsidised, saying this would go a long way in cushioning the effect of the high transport fares.

Miss Aisha Bajini, a corps member, said it had become difficult for her to get to her…