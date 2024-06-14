Christantus Uche Nigerian midfielder joins Getafe — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Spanish LaLiga club Getafe have announced the signing of Nigerian midfielder Christantus Uche from third division side AD Ceuta.

Getafe, who announced the signing in a statement on their website, revealed that Uche signed a four-year deal.

“Getafe CF and AD Ceuta FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Christantus Uche,” Getafe said.

“The 21-year-old Nigerian footballer has signed with the club until 30 June 2028 and will spend the next four seasons in the blue and white jersey.

“Uche arrived in Spain in the summer of 2022, where after a season with Moralo CP, he signed for the Ceuta outfit. In the current campaign, he has competed in Primera Federación, playing a total of 34 regular league matches and two in the playoff for promotion to the Second Division.”

Uche expressed his gratitude to his coaches and teammates for their support during his time at AD Ceuta.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to…