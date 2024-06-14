Rwanda to Host 100 Most Notable African Leadership, Business Summit 2024 – THISDAYLIVE

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The 100 Most Notable African Leadership and Business Summit 2024, organized by 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa and Davdan Peace and Advocacy Foundation, will take place at the Marriott Hotel in Kigali, Rwanda.

The summit promises to be a significant event on the global business calendar, attracting attendees from Asia, Europe, America and Africa.

The event will bring together business leaders, executives, government officials and security experts to share ideas, strategies, and partnerships.

Networking sessions, panel discussions and interactive workshops will facilitate connections and foster cooperation among participants.

Renowned speakers will cover topics like sustainable development, digital transformation, investment opportunities, and policy frameworks.

The summit will also showcase African innovation, highlighting groundbreaking projects and initiatives that are transforming industries and improving…