FG unveils additional 350 operatives to boost mining marshals | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has declared that the deployment of 350 additional operatives to the mining marshals underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to reforming the mining sector.

Speaking at the Passing Out Parade for the new operatives at the NSCDC headquarters, the minister represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mary Ogbe, lauded his interior counterpart, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for their collaboration in combating illegal mining.

Highlighting the successes recorded by the mining marshals, the minister noted that their efforts have significantly reduced illegal mineral haulage and the activities of unlicensed operators nationwide.

It will be recalled that since the inauguration of the first batch of 2,220 mining marshals, over 200 illegal mining suspects have been arrested, with 133 prosecutions underway, and…