Nigerians Urged to Worship Only ‘Soul Maker’ – THISDAYLIVE

Adherents of the Soul Makers Ministry worldwide, are in excited mood they gear up to celebrate this year’s edition of the Hearts Day.

Soul Maker is a Ministry that emphasises man’s direct relationship with his creator.

According to the ministry, Heart’s Days celebration which is determined by the lunar calendar, the sighting of the moon, will be celebrated between Sunday June 16 and Wednesday, June 19.

In a statement signed by Spiritual Leader, Soul Makers Ministry , Chief Owolabi Salis, the ministry enjoined individuals to earmark that festival for special prayers to their creator.

Salis said as a Nigerian of South-west extraction, the Heart’s Day is referred to as “Odun Okan” or “Odun Ibori”, “Odun Ori” or “Odun Ori Ire”, adding that different culture has their means of tropicalising the festival.

Salis therefore, admonished individuals to seek what the festival is called in their respective…