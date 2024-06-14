Late Justice Idajili a frank, courageous judge, says Kogi CJ | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Josiah Joe Majebi, has described the late Justice, Stephen Sado Idajili as a frank, firm and courageous law 0fficer, who has made his mark in the judicial circuit in Nigeria.

The Chief Judge who stated this during a valedictory court session in honour of the late retired Justice Idajili, also described him as an honest and incorruptible judge who had extreme aversion for injustice and suppression of the rights of the under privileged in the society.

He noted that the judgements and decisions of Idajili are landmarks and fountain of knowledge for the young and upwardly mobile legal practitioners in the state and beyond, saying that he left behind an indelible footprint on the sands of time.

The Chief Judge while commending the Kogi State governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, for making the valedictory court session a success, said: “I have gone through the application moved by the Attorney-General…