NANTA Commends Tinubu over Payment of Trapped Funds – THISDAYLIVE

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has commended the federal government and its relevant agencies for the speedy resolution of the vexatious trapped funds of foreign airlines in Nigeria, noting that the gesture positively deepens the image of Nigeria as a destination with global rubrics on trade and investments.

President of NANTA, Yinka Folami, disclosed in Lagos that his association whose members and the Nigerian travelling public bore the major brunt of the impact of the trapped funds, is impressed with the collective strategic intervention of the federal government through the Central Bank of Nigeria, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission ( FCCPC), noting that their synergy and collaboration contributed to the current stability in the travel trade market in Nigeria.

The association said the International Air…