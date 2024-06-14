Why Audiomack remains committed to giving African talents global recognition — Charlotte ‘Char’ Bwana

Audiomack, an online music streaming giant, recently toured Ghana in bid to further expose its music and talents to the world. In this interview with Charlotte ‘Char’ Bwana, Audiomack’s Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy (EU and Africa), she reveals the company’s intention to spotlight African talents to global appeal, and why it remains the most artiste-focused music streaming platform in the world.

Why is Audiomack taking Ghana?

Audiomack is the biggest music platform in Ghana with over 11 per cent of the population streaming music on Audiomack each month. Audiomack is also ranked number one music and audio app in Ghana on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, we…