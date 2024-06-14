Don Urges Teachers To Invest In Research, Teaching Tools

By Joy Mbachi

A lecturer at Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze, Dr Churchill Okonkwo, has urged lecturers to invest in academic research in order to meeting the teaching needs of the 21st century.

Okonkwo, a lecturer, in the Department of Physics at the institution, is the Vice-President, College of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU).

He said this on Wednesday in Awka during a two-day international training for guidance counselors on ecological approach to social-emotional learning.

The training had as its theme: “Envisioning an Ecological Classroom to Enhance Knowledge in Social- Emotional Learning.

It was jointly organised by U.S.-based NGO, Life Care Coalition Outreach (LCCO), Igwe Davison Okafor/Mercy Ikeanyi (IDOMI) and Anambra State Ministry of Education.

Okonkwo said scientific research would help teachers to improve in their teaching and learning in a changing world for impactful development.

He said teachers should also avail themselves of new…