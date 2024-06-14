Army Denies Alleged Cutting Of Water, Electricity Supplies To Soldiers In Borno





The Nigerian Army authorities have denied subjecting Soldiers to harsh conditions in Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, Borno State, and the alleged cutting of water and electricity supplies to the facility by the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, leading to soldiers buying N2,000 worth of water on daily basis.

The denial was contained in a statement issued by the deputy director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, Maiduguri, Lt. Col. Ajemasu Jingina, which was obtained by LEADERSHIP on Thursday.

The statement read, “The attention of Headquarters 7 Division Operation HADIN KAI located in Maimalari Military Cantonment has been drawn to a false and malicious publication, making the rounds on social media published by Sahara Reporters dated 12 June 2024.

“The publication had alleged that soldiers in Maimalari Military Cantonment were subjected to acute suffering due to the unavailability of electricity, water, and other social amenities in the Cantonment. The Headquarters 7…





Source: Leadership Newspaper