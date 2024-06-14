Mimiko, others seek ‘future-focused solutions’ to tackle challenges — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, yesterday, called for massive investment in the nation’s youth population through deliberate education and skills development.

He gave the charge during a symposium entitled: “Let us rebuild,” organised by Diya, Fatimilehin & Co, in honour of Gboyega Fatimilehin, who turned 70 years old.

Mimiko said one possession the nation needs to deploy for growth is the huge youth population, which is lacking in the advanced world, adding that aggressive programmes of investment must include those in technology and agriculture, social housing to catalyse employment, addressing character deficits among the people, incentivising businesses to grow, involve professionals in local infrastructure development and encouraging the ‘can do spirit.’

The former governor expressed dismay that since independence, Nigeria has not done well as a nation with insecurity, the largest number of…