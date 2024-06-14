Reps debunk reports on bill seeking return to regional govt — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The House of Representatives has debunked the media reports on the purported “draft bill seeking a return to a regional system of government for Nigeria.”

A spokesman for the House of Reps, Hon. Akin Rotimi, dismissed the reports through a chat posted on Speaker Tajudeen Abbas’ Media platform on Thursday evening.

Rotimi reacting denied knowledge of the purported bill, saying: “It is a memorandum or a proposal. It is not a bill. At least, not yet. This is an important distinction.”

Reports emerged last Saturday that President Bola Tinubu would receive a bill proposing a shift to a regional governance structure in Nigeria next week.

Although the reports were in contrast with the denial of the House of Representatives when the draft bill recently went viral online, BusinessDay newspaper had said.

The purported bill, titled ‘A Bill for an Act to Substitute the Annexure to Decree 24 of 1999 with New Governance Model for…