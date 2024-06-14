Oil Theft, Pipeline Vandalism Undermining Gains of PIA – THISDAYLIVE

· Advocates creation of special court to try offenders

· NNPC plans launch of three mini-LNG facilities

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos

Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, yesterday, lamented that the persistent spate of oil theft and pipeline vandalism had severely undermined the gains of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 for the industry and the economy at large.

Kyari called for the creation of a special court to try offences related to crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism, or the granting of accelerated hearing to such cases.

Kyari made the assertions in Abuja, at the National Judges Capacity Building Workshop on the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, organised by the National Judicial Institute (NJI) and INVESTIN 234.

In a goodwill message he delivered at the workshop, the GCEO explained that establishment of the special court on…