We don’t want excuses, sports minister warns NFF — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Sports Minister, Senator John Owan-Enoh, has issued a stern warning to the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) regarding the Super Eagles’ qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles are in a precarious situation in the race to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico after failing to win any of their four qualification matches.

To make matters worse, they are currently in fifth position with three points in a group of six teams, including Lesotho, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Rwanda, and the Benin Republic.

Following Nigeria’s highly disappointing 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Monday, Sports Minister Owan-Enoh summoned the NFF and Super Eagles’ coach Finidi George to a meeting.

“Yesterday, June 13, I met with @thenff and coach Finidi. I directed the Nigerian Football Federation to urgently put in place the necessary framework to ensure Nigeria…