No Female Makes List as INEC Publishes Names of 17 Governorship Candidates – THISDAYLIVE

.Okays commencement of electioneering

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the release of the final list of candidates for the Ondo State Governorship Election scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in a statement issued yesterday, said none of the 17 political parties participating in the election fielded a female governorship candidate.

He said following the initial primaries, the personal particulars of the governorship candidates and their running mates have been published in the state and local government offices of the commission.

According to him, the publication was in line with the provision of Section 33 of the Electoral Act 2022.

The commission added that two political parties conducted fresh primaries to replace their earlier nominated candidates and their running…