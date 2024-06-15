Eid-El-Kabir: LASTMA assures motorists of comprehensive traffic management

In light of the anticipated surge in social activities and vehicular traffic during the festive season, along with ongoing construction projects throughout the State, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has pledged to deploy additional personnel and resources to ensure smooth traffic operations before, during, and after the upcoming Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, made this announcement yesterday at the LASTMA Headquarters, extending his best wishes to all Muslim brothers and sisters celebrating Eid-El Kabir.

He noted that all operational heads, including the newly restructured agency’s district comptrollers, commanders, and zonal heads will be actively on duty to ensure efficient traffic management throughout the festive period.

Giwa emphasized that the agency’s provost, monitoring, and surveillance units will closely oversee operations, ensuring that all LASTMA officers on duty…