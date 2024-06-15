Labour union accuses embattled Permanent Secretary of high-handedness – Guardian Nigeria News



The Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has accused the embattled Permanent Secretary, Ibrahim Lamuwa, of high-handedness and maladministration.

The labour union alleged that Lamuwa was involved in financial improprieties and at several times displayed favouritism, which significantly affected the welfare and rights of workers.

In a petition dated June 11, 2024, and addressed to the Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, the JNC said Lamuwa relegated issues concerning staff well-being, allowances, emoluments and training.

The union listed the benefits that workers have been denied and accused the senior government official of favouring a certain category of people while abandoning and victimising others.

The JNC lamented the delay in promotion and conversion of staff, lack of transparency in postings, delay in payment of clothing allowance, discrimination in First 28 days allowance payment, lack of fairness in the distribution of…