N’Assembly Not Proposing Seizure of States, LGs’ Funds, Says Senate Spokesman – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Yemi Adaramodu, has denied media reports of a speculated plan by the Senate to input a clause for seizure of states and local council funds in the New Minimum Wage Bill being proposed by the Executive.

A national daily had reported that the lawmakers had taken a position to propose to the Presidency in the new legislation the seizure of statutory allocation of the two other sub nationals which default in the payment of the new wage once it secures presidential assent and becomes an Act of Parliament.

Adaramodu, in a statement Saturday, however dismissed the report as unfounded.

He submitted that it would be wrong to assume that the Senate would take a position on a Bill that hasn’t been submitted to it for deliberation.

According to him, “Mr. President in his national broadcast on Democracy Day only informed Nigerians that he would soon send the New Minimum Wage…