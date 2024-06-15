Leadership Center awards scholarship to teenager rescued from Ghana 

The Ugwumba Leadership Center has awarded a full scholarship to Divine Asuzu, one of the teenage girls rescued and repatriated from Ghana.

The President of Ugwumba Leadership Center for Africa, Uche Nwosu, disclosed this in a statement, after discussing with the parents of Miss Divine Asuzu, who hails from Amaokpara community in Nkwerre LGA, Imo State, and indicated her interest to continue with her education.

“As an organisation that promotes youth development in Africa, we hereby award her a full scholarship to study in any of the government universities in Nigeria.

“Meanwhile, before her admission, we have also approved to place her on a monthly upkeep allowance. Special…