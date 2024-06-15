21,000 Flood Victims To Benefit From ECOWAS Humanitarian Aid – Red Cross

By Ahmed Ubandoma

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) has announced that over 21,000 individuals will benefit from ECOWAS stabilisation funds for victims of flood disasters in six of the most affected states.

Mr Abubakar Kende, Secretary General of NRCS, disclosed this information on Thursday in Abuja during an inception meeting for ECOWAS humanitarian support for people affected by floods in Adamawa, Anambra, Oyo, Kebbi, Kogi, and Rivers states.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the meeting, themed “Building Stronger and Resilient Families in Nigeria,” was organised in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

During the meeting, ECOWAS presented a cheque for $906,200 to the Red Cross to aid in the effective implementation of its stabilisation programme.

Kende, represented by NRCS Director of Disaster Management Mr Benson Agbo, stated that the stabilisation funds would be…