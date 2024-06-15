Farmers Protest Takeover Of Lands By Kano Govt





The organised union of farm owners in Dansoshiya Forest and its environs has appealed to the Kano State government to intervene in the attempt by the state’s commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr Danjuma Mahmud, to takeover their farms.

They made the call at a peaceful protest they staged on Friday urging government’s intervention to protect their rights and restore peace.

The community, through their spokesman, Muhammad Abdullahi, stressed that their presence in the forest has significantly reduced threats from robbers and kidnappers.

“In my position as the PRO, representing owners of farmlands within and around Dansoshiya, we are calling on the Kano State government to call the state’s commissioner for agriculture to order.

“We have written to the Kano State government to draw its attention concerning the issue of insecurity associated with the Dansoshiya area where robbers and kidnappers were hiding. They were terrorising the region before, especially…





Source: Leadership Newspaper