New Zealand to enjoy visa-free policy from China – Guardian Nigeria News

The Chinese government has expressed readiness to include New Zealand into its unilateral visa-free policy, and hopes that New Zealand will on its part, provide more convenience for Chinese citizens to visit New Zealand.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Premier of the State Council, China, Li Qiang, during a talk with the Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon, at the Government House, Wellington, New Zealand.

Li highlighted China’s commitment to welcome more New Zealand businesses in China as both nations have been firm in supporting multilateralism, free trade, and building an open world economy.

“The two sides should strengthen communication and coordination in multilateral settings, and encourage all parties to pull in the same direction toward win-win cooperation”, he…