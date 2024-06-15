NYSC DG tasks scheme’s PR officers on efficient service

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed, has urged Information and Public Relations (PR) Officers of the scheme to improve on their public relations skills for better service.

Ahmed gave the advice in Abuja, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 NYSC Information and PR Officers’ Training Workshop.

According to him, the scheme places a high premium on ensuring a sustainable positive corporate image at all times.

He said that given the demands of their schedule and the fast paced digitalised world, there is need for continuous upgrade of their knowledge and skills to keep up with evolving trends in corporate image management.

“While management will continue to expand the coast of PR officers, it expects that you fulfill the statutory requirement for practice of PR, by enrolling into the relevant professional bodies as members.

“In the same vein, PR officers will be sent…