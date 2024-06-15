In Sallah Message, Tinubu Urges Nigerians to Reflect on Sacrifice, Duty, Unity – THISDAYLIVE

* Says sacrifice and duty are essential ingredients to nation-building

* Charges citizens to pray for continuous peace and stability across the country

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, an event that denotes sacrifice, faith and obedience to the will of the Almighty.

The president, in a release issued Saturday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale,

congratulated the Muslim faithful and prayed that Allah accept their supplications and acts of obedience.

President Tinubu charged Nigerians to reflect on the essence of the occasion, which bears strong meaning and significance for the nation.

The president emphasised that sacrifice and duty are essential ingredients to nation-building, noting that it takes collective purpose, will and action to bring about great change.

President Tinubu called on citizens to spare a prayer for the nation for…